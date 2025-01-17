“I’ve heard some reports" - Journalist claims Arsenal are closing in on young Brazilian star

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal could sign Botafogo centre-forward Igor Jesus. While their main targets might be difficult to sign this January, they could look to sign the Brazilian.

The Gunners' forward have struggled this season. Kai Havertz has scored seven goals in 18 Premier League games while Gabriel Jesus scored three goals in 17 league games before suffering an ACL injury. Moreover, winger Bukayo Saka has suffered a hamstring injury and is out for a few weeks.

The north London side have, hence, been linked with multiple strikers like Dusan Vlahovic, Benjamin Sesko, and Alexander Isak. However, signing either will be almost impossible in January, as per Ben Jacobs. He said (via TBR Football):

Trending

"I’ve heard some reports in the last 24 hours that Benjamin Sesko may be available. He’s a serious Arsenal target, but it’s not thought he would move in January.

“Alexander Isak, no chance of getting him away from Newcastle in January either. Keep an eye on Igor Jesus, the young Brazilian, because something may be possible there in January.”

Jesus, 23, came through Coritiba's academy before joining Shabab Al-Ahli in 2020. He then joined Botafogo four years later and has recorded eight goals and five assists in 31 games for them.

His contract expires in 2027 and as per TBR Football, he'll cost around £30 million.

Benjamin Sesko's agent opens up on his client's links with Arsenal

With the Gunners needing a striker, a number of names have been linked with them this January. One of them is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with some reports claiming Arsenal are set to sign him on loan.

However, his agent Elvis Basanovic has denied such claims, asserting that Sesko is focused on RB Leipzig this season. He said (via Football365):

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko.

“Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is a RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that.”

Sesko, 21, has been excellent in the last couple of years and has grown in prominence since joining RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. He's scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 67 games for the German side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback