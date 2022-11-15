"I want to show him that I deserve to play more" - Out-of-favor Real Madrid star makes bullish claim about future and says situation could change after FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has stated that he does not want to leave the club as he heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to represent Belgium.

Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for an initial fee of over €100 million in 2019 but has proven to be one of the worst transfers in the club's history. In close to three-and-a-half years at Madrid, he has registered just seven goals and 11 assists in 72 games across competitions.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has overlooked the former Chelsea winger more often than not this campaign, handing him just 98 La Liga minutes. The Belgian has appeared in six games across competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Despite his clear struggles with form and playing time, manager Roberto Martinez named Hazard in his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The forward recently claimed that he respected Ancelotti's decision and accepted that the onus was on him to prove his worth to the Italian manager.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the tournament, the 31-year-old said (h/t AS):

"I don't want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup. I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don't play it's difficult."

The former LOSC Lille Metropole wideman still has 19-and-a-half months left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. His problems with injury at Real Madrid are well documented and he is into his 30s, which makes it unlikely that Los Blancos will renew his deal.

Real Madrid winger highlights Belgium's goal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Despite his form and lack of minutes at club level, Hazard is expected to play a major role for Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He, alongside his Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois, have been two key players for the Red Devils.

They have been drawn in Group F with Canada, Mexico, and Croatia. They begin their World Cup campaign against the Canadians on 23 November.

Speaking in the interview cited above, Hazard stated that Belgium will first focus on getting to the last 16 before they start dreaming about the final. He continued:

"Our first focus will be to get through the group stage. Then everything is possible if we give the maximum. Quarters, semi-finals or even the final."

A third-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup is Belgium's best-ever finish in the competition's history.

