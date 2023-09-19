"I want to take care of myself and get back to my life" – Hiba Abouk promises to bounce back after divorcing PSG star Achraf Hakimi

Hiba Abouk has asserted that she is intent on bouncing back following her divorce from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi.

Earlier this March, Abouk filed for divorce after Hakimi was reportedly accused of sexually abusing a girl in Paris. She has also demanded a hefty settlement in the aftermath of the scandalous allegations.

Now, speaking to Hola.com, Abouk has claimed that she is prepared to move past her marital problems after around six months. She said:

"I have a work project for the end of the year that is yet to be confirmed and that I hope will come out. I want to take care of myself and get back to my life. Now I have undergone a change and it is important to take care of myself and stabilize myself."

Earlier in May this year, MARCA reported that Abouk was demanding a staggering €10 million to settle their separation with Hakimi willing to offer just €2 million. She also filed a lawsuit against the PSG star for mismanagement of their marital assets after she discovered that the ex-Real Madrid man's entire fortune is in his mother's name.

When asked about the settlement sum, Abouk responded to MARCA:

"It is a misogynist world considering that when we started our relationship, he did not earn money and I was better known than him. Imagine that. The good thing is that I am no longer affected by what they say. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow does not affect my family. I trust in justice and common sense, which are on my side."

Abouk, who was born in Madrid to Tunisian immigrants, met the PSG right-back in 2018. The ex-partners got married in 2020 before the birth of their first child, Amin. Their second child, Naim, was born in 2022.

How is Achraf Hakimi faring at PSG?

Achraf Hakimi, who rose through Real Madrid's ranks, joined PSG for an initial €68 million from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021. He has helped his current team lift three trophies so far, including two Ligue 1 titles.

An offensive-minded full-back, the 24-year-old has started all five of the Parisians' Ligue 1 matches so far this season. He has netted one goal and provided as many assist in 450 minutes of action since August 12.

Earlier last year, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man played a crucial role in Morocco's historic fourth-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered one assist in seven tournament matches in the process.