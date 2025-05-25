"I will leave proudly" - Arsenal and Barcelona target confirms plans to move this summer as Chelsea enter race

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona target Joan Garcia has confirmed that he will leave Espanyol this summer. The Spanish custodian has been very impressive this season, registering eight clean sheets in 38 games.

His efforts have already forced the Catalans to take note. Barcelona are in the market for Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term successor and the Spaniard fits the bill.

With Wojciech Szczesny out of contract next month and yet to agree to an extension, and Inaki Pena expected to leave, the LaLiga champions are eager to reinforce the goalkeeper department. Garcia could make him an achievable target for the Catalans, as Espanyol need to sell him for at least £12.6m this year.

The Spaniard's release clause will rise to £21m in the final weeks of the summer, but interest from Arsenal and Chelsea could pose a threat to Barcelona's plans. The Gunners have a settled goalkeeper in David Raya, but his backup, Neto, is expected to return to Bournemouth this summer at the end of his loan spell.

The Blues, meanwhile, need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has blown hot and cold this season. Filip Jorgensen has also failed to impress, forcing Chelsea to enter the race to sign Garcia.

Speaking recently, the 24-year-old added that he will leave Espanyol proudly this summer.

“Everyone knows the situation I and the club are in. Whatever happens, I will leave proudly, leaving the team in the First Division,” said Garcia.

Garcia reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal last summer, which could work to the Gunners' advantage.

Have Barcelona ended their pursuit of Chelsea and Arsenal target Nico Williams?

Nico Williams

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that the club may have moved past Nico Williams. The developments will be good news for Arsenal and Chelsea, who are reportedly hot on the heels of the Spaniard.

Williams has registered 11 goals and seven assists from 44 games across competitions for Athletic Bilbao this season. The Catalans also wanted to sign him last summer, but failed to script a move.

Speaking recently to TV3, however, Laporta added that Barcelona are assessing alternate targets at the moment.

"He was one of the candidates we were looking at when we were evaluating options. We have a good profile of this player, who is an excellent player, but I think at this moment they are evaluating other options," said Laporta.

Arsenal and Chelsea both have the finances to trigger Williams' £48m release clause.

