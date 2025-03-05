Ibrahima Konate makes decision regarding Liverpool future amid PSG links: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is not rushing to decide his future despite interest from top European clubs, according to Le Parisien (via Tribal Football). The French defender has entered the last 18 months of his contract with the Reds.

As per the aforementioned report, Liverpool are preparing a new offer for the French defender. Konate is also linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, but he will wait until the season's end before deciding about his future.

Ibrahima Konate joined the Merseyside outfit in July 2021 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after the Reds agreed to pay his £36 million release clause. Since joining the Premier League giants, the Frenchman has been a consistent performer, but injuries have affected his progress

Konate has played 30 games for Arne Slot's side across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The French defender has helped Liverpool keep 10 clean sheets in the Premier League and four in the UEFA Champions League.

However, he also missed six league games and the Reds' UCL clash against Girona in December 2024 due to a knee injury.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot lauds PSG ahead of UCL clash

Arne Slot lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as one of the strongest teams in Europe before Liverpool's UCL clash against them on Wednesday, March 5. They will face off in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at Parc des Princes. Slot also talked about the former UEFA Champions League format and compared it with the new one.

The Dutch manager said during a recent press conference (via the Liverpool offside):

"I see Paris Saint-Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe. I think everyone agrees with me, if you've seen them playing in the last few weeks or last few months already."

Arne Slot added:

"But that happened in the old format as well, where if you ended up number one there was always a team that you felt like, we're hoping not to get that team. Now it can happen in this format as well but I think it is a great fixture for everyone who loves football."

The Reds topped the UCL table with seven wins and 21 points. Meanwhile, after finishing 15th in the league stage, Luis Enrique's side faced Brest in the playoffs. Les Parisiens defeated their Ligue 1 rivals 10-0 on aggregate to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

