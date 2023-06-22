"If you want to go to Madrid, do it" - Lionel Messi's reported advice to Kylian Mbappe before leaving PSG comes to light

Lionel Messi reportedly told his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid if he wanted, adding that the French superstar deserved a "real winning project."

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos. The rumors of a potential move intensified after the Frenchman informed the Parisian club about his desire to not renew his current contract beyond 2024.

Messi, who is set to leave PSG as a free agent and join MLS side Inter Miami this summer, reportedly shared a piece of advice for his attacking partner. He said (as per Defensa Central):

“I prefer that you go to Barça, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

The former Barcelona forward's comments have been perceived as a parting shot at PSG, where he has not always been well-received by fans. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who joined the club in 2021, was booed by the crowd at Parc des Princes on numerous occasions last season.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has been the face of PSG's attack in recent times. The Frenchman has so far made 260 appearances for the club, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. He was once again in sublime form in 2022-23, scoring 41 goals and assisting 10 times in 43 matches.

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe thinks he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are two of the strongest candidates to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Haaland had a spectacular season with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals and helping them win the European treble.

Messi, on the other hand, helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Kylian Mbappe bettered the Argentine's goals tally both in the World Cup and for PSG.

Speaking about the individual honor, the Frenchman said (via The Sun):

"The Ballon d'Or? It's always difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to put yourself forward. It's something that doesn't necessarily go down well with the general public."

He added:

"Do I deserve the Ballon d'Or? With the new criteria, what counts? Catching the eye, scoring goals and making an impact? I think I fit those criteria. I'd say yes, but it's the people who vote and I'm always optimistic.”

Mbappe and Haaland are yet to win the coveted prize so far in their careers. They are tipped to be the next superstars to dominate world football like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, five and seven-time Ballon d'Or winners respectively, did for over a decade.

