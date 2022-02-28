"In football nothing can be ruled out" - Barcelona boss Xavi remains coy on future of 24-year-old star

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has claimed that 'nothing can be ruled out' with regards to Ousmane Dembele's future at Camp Nou. The Frenchman's contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club.

The 24-year-old produced a sensational performance in Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. He scored a goal and provided two assists after coming on as a substitute in the 67th minute. Dembele also produced impressive cameos in both legs of Barcelona's Round of 32 tie with Napoli in the Europa League.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou during the January transfer window but nothing materialized. Xavi heaped praise on Dembele for his performance against Athletic Bilbao and refused to rule out the prospect of him extending his contract.

"We have seen the Dembele that we want. We want what he is capable of doing.If he will continue. That is no longer my thing, it is a question for the club and for Ousmane. In football nothing can be ruled out. I have always said that in his position he can be the best," said Xavi as per Mundo Deportivo.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries this season. The former Borussia Dortmund star has managed to make just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana. He has, however, scored two goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

The forward has succeeded in winning back the faith of his manager and will look to do the same with the club's fans in the coming months.

GOAL @goal



Barcelona is a happy place to be right now Ousmane Dembele scores his first league goal for nine months.

Ousmane Dembele could be open to the prospect of staying at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele rejected multiple contract offers from Barcelona during the first half of the season. The club reportedly requested the 24-year-old to secure a transfer from the club during the January transfer window unless he signed a new contract, but Dembele was unable to secure a move away from Camp Nou.

Despite his current contract situation with the club, Xavi Hernandez has reintegrated Dembele into his squad and has managed to get the best out of him in recent weeks. The Spanish tactician is believed to be a massive fan of the forward and could therefore persuade him to sign a contract extension in the coming months.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ 23 touches

◎ 3 crosses

◉ 3 chances created

◎ 2 assists

◎ 2 shots

◎ 1 goal



Ousmane Dembélé created more chances than any other player on the pitch during Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club:
◎ 23 touches
◎ 3 crosses
◉ 3 chances created
◎ 2 assists
◎ 2 shots
◎ 1 goal
He came on in the 66th minute.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana seem to be heading in the right direction under Xavi. Ousmane Dembele could be keen to stay at the club and be a part of the former midfielder's project. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will need to take a major pay-cut if he is to continue his stint with the La Liga club.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava