Incoming Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's significantly lower release clause revealed: Reports

Incoming Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's actual release clause at Borussia Dortmund is significantly lower than initially thought.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Citizens are likely to announce Haalang's signing this week. With personal terms agreed between the player and the club, the transfer is a 'done deal', as per the reliable journalist.

Manchester City will activate the release clause in the Norway international's contract with Borussia Dortmund. It had been widely reported that the clause was £64.2 million (€75 million), but those claims appear to be off the mark.

According to The Times, Haaland will only cost Pep Guardiola's side just over £51 million (€60 million) in transfer fees. However, the total cost of the deal will rise up to £85.6 million, including agents commission and bonuses.

The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Premier League giants and will earn around £400,000 a week, as per the report. He will thus be one of the top earners at the club alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

It is now just a matter of time before both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund confirm Haaland's transfer. According to the aforementioned source, the deal is expected to be announced this afternoon.

According to The Times' Pol Ballus, Borussia Dortmund will announce the transfer first. The Bundesliga club are said to be currently finalizing the confirmation of the centre-forward's departure.

Manchester City boss Guardiola refuses to discuss Haaland deal

With Manchester City expected to announce Haaland's arrival soon, Guardiola was asked about the same ahead of the team's league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. However, the Spaniard refused to talk about the deal. He was quoted as saying by The Times:

“Everybody knows the situation but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season. At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I cannot talk, I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk."

“I would love to talk, honestly, but I can’t! They tell me don’t say anything for the legal actions or the legal situation, it’s far away from my perspective. We’ll have time to talk about that. Not because I don’t want but because I can’t.”

