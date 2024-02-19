Injured Barcelona star could make surprise return against Napoli - Reports

Barcelona forward Joao Felix could reportedly return from injury for their UEFA Champions League encounter against Napoli.

The Catalans visit Naples for the first leg of their Round-of-16 fixture on Wednesday, February 20. According to Diario SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti (via @barcacentre on X), Felix could be included in the squad for that game.

The winger, who is on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, has not featured for Barcelona since their 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in La Liga on January 27. He has been recovering from an ankle injury, which has forced him to miss four games.

In his absence, Lamine Yamal has received more game time, while Pedri and January arrival Vitor Roque have also operated on the wings. Yamal has impressed in the last four games, recording two goals and two assists.

Prior to his injury, Felix enjoyed a decent first half of the campaign, having arrived in the summer. He recorded seven goals and five assists in 28 matches across competitions, including three and one respectively in five Champions League outings.

Barcelona continue to deal with multiple injuries heading into Napoli clash despite returns of some key players

Barcelona have had to tackle injuries to numerous players throughout the course of the season so far.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has finally returned after a near three-month layoff due to a back injury. Raphinha has also only just gotten back to full fitness after dealing with a muscle problem that kept him out for nearly a month.

While their returns provide optimism, Xavi Hernandez's squad continue to have multiple names on their injury list.

Both of their left-backs in Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Marcos Alonso (back) are currently injured, resulting in Joao Cancelo playing in that position. Jules Kounde has had to take on right-back duties.

In midfield, the Blaugrana have lost Gavi for the season due to an ACL injury, while captain Sergi Roberto remains out with a muscle issue. Lastly, among their attackers, Joao Felix (ankle) and Ferran Torres (hamstring) remain out as things stand.