Injured Chelsea star to make early pre-season return to force way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans - Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly eager to return to action as he hopes to make his way back into the team.

Broja, 21, started the season as a backup for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also featured regularly for a stretch, making 10 straight appearances in the Premier League. He started two league games and contributed one goal and one assist.

However, Broja suffered a brutal Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in a friendly during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. He missed the rest of the season as a result.

Now, as per The Athletic, Broja will slowly return to action, starting with training with Chelsea's U21 side from June 21 onwards. The Albanian striker is looking to get back into the first-team conversation, who start their training in the first week of July under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues struggled massively in terms of goalscoring last season. They scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games, finishing 12th in the table. Aubameyang, who joined the club from Barcelona last summer, scored just three goals in 22 appearances across competitions.

Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan, is also expected to leave the west London side this summer. He could stay with the Nerazzurri on loan or move permanently.

Hence, Broja's return could be a big plus for Pochettino as he assesses his attacking options ahead of the next season.

The Albanian striker, though, has also garnered interest from Brighton & Hove Albion for a potential summer move.

Chelsea set to sign Villarreal striker this summer

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson for a summer move.

Jackson, 21, has committed to the move and now the Blues need to negotiate with Villarreal regarding the same. The striker's contract expires in the summer of 2026 and it has a release clause worth €35 million.

Jackson joined Villarreal's U19 side from Senegalese club Casa Sports in 2019. He has made 47 senior appearances for the Spanish side, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.

He has also earned one national cap with Senegal as he featured in their 2-0 loss against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

