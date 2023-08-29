Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba has decided to retire from the Spain national team - Reports

Inter Miami left-back Jordi Alba has reportedly decided to retire from international duty with Spain.

According to Marca, the Spaniard has called time on his international career which he won the UEFA European Championships in 2012. The 34-year-old also captained La Roja to the UEFA Nations League in June.

It appears that his final outing for Spain will be in the Nations League final win against Croatia. He ends his time playing for his nation with 10 goals and 22 assists in 93 caps.

Jordi Alba also featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, and 2022) as well as three European Championships (2012, 2016, and 2020).

He had received criticism heading into the World Cup last year amid his call-up and starting role. However, his former Spain manager Luis Enrique was full of praise for him, branding him the best left-back in the final third (via SportsMole):

"Alba is a player at the highest level like Busquets, there is a campaign against them and that's normal because people are tired of veterans."

He added:

"I bring them to the national team because they are amazing players. Alba is the best full-back in the world in the final third of the field.

However, Jordi Alba will now concentrate on club football after recently moving to MLS side Inter Miami. He has made a superb start to life at DRV PNK Stadium alongside former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. He has bagged one goal and two assists in six games across competitions.

Alba was part of an Inter Miami side that won the Leagues Cup earlier this month which was the first major trophy won in the club's history.

Barcelona boss Xavi lauded Jordi Alba as he departed for Inter Miami

Alba was a massive hit at Camp Nou before leaving for Inter Miami this summer.

Jordi Alba's Barcelona exit was an emotional one due to the huge success he achieved while with the La Liga giants. He made 459 appearances across competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists.

His former Blaugrana manager and teammate Xavi praised him as he departed Camp Nou. He gave a glowing verdict on both Alba and Busquets who also left the club this summer (via Marca):

“The best pivot and the left back in the history of Barca are leaving. They have helped us win everything. They’re an example to the new generations, as players know they have to follow Busquets and Alba’s examples to succeed.”

Jordi Alba joined Barca in 2012 from Valencia for €14 million and quickly became a Blaugrana hero. He ranks ninth in all-time appearance makers for the Catalan giants. He won six La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, five Copa del Rey trophies, and four Spanish Super Cups.