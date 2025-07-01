Inter Miami could lose up to 300 million euros if Lionel Messi decides to leave the club: Reports

Inter Miami could face a huge financial blow if Lionel Messi decides to part ways with the club at the end of this season, reports BOLA VIP. The Argentine maestro's contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year and he is yet to agree to a new deal.

Recent reports have suggested that La Pulga is considering an exit following the disappointing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup. The player's camp is worried about the low level of football in the MLS, and believe it could impact the 38-year-old's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It has been suggested that Lionel Messi could move to a more competitive league at the end of this year to stay in top shape ahead of next summer's mega event. A six-month loan deal from January is also being considered, which could have financial repercussions on the MLS.

The Argentine's arrival has turned Inter Miami's fortunes around, helping them lift the only two trophies in their history. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure could see the Herons lose around €300m in revenue.

La Pulga has been equally effective off the pitch for the Florida-based club so far. The Herons have raised €265m in ticket sales since Lionel Messi's arrival, while he has also helped generate €29.7m in subscriptions for Apple TV to watch the MLS. His departure, as such, could be a huge blow for Inter Miami on and off the pitch.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami to date?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is Inter Miami's record goalscorer with 50 goals from 63 games across competitions to date. The diminutive Argentine has also registered 24 assists for the Herons, the most for the club to date.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with PSG. Messi helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign, which was the first ever trophy in the club's history.

The Argentine powered his team to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table last season, and lifted the Supporters' Shield. However, the Florida-based club subsequently failed to win the MLS Cup. Messi has been in fine form for the Herons this season as well, registering 16 goals and six assists from 24 games so far.

