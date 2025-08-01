  • home icon
Inter Miami propose new contract offer for Lionel Messi with flexible early exit clause as details emerge: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 01, 2025 05:18 GMT
Inter Miami CF v Atlas FC - Leagues Cup Phase One - Source: Getty

Inter Miami have offered talisman Lionel Messi a new three-year deal until 2028 with an interesting exit clause included, as per reports. The MLS side are hopeful of keeping Messi, whose contract expires in December, beyond the duration of his current deal.

ESPN Argentina has reported (via @Intermiamicfhub) that Messi has received a formal contract proposal from the Herons to remain with them for three more years. They have, however, included a unique break clause that will allow the Argentine great end his contract in 2026 or 2027, if he chooses to.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France. Since then, he has led the Herons to win the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield, and led them to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Messi is the reigning MLS MVP and has scored 18 goals in as many league appearances for his side this season, an indicator of his quality. He is the Florida-based club's record goalscorer with 58 goals in 69 appearances since his arrival.

The Inter Miami hierarchy intends for Messi to lead the club when they move to their permanent home, the Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. Their offer to the 38-year-old will see him remain in the MLS until well into his 40s if he sees the contract through to its end. He has been linked with a move back to Europe, but appears intent on remaining in the MLS for the foreseeable future.

Lionel Messi hits out at MLS for Inter Miami suspension

Lionel Messi has called out the MLS for their decision to suspend him from Inter Miami's League meeting with FC Cincinnati last week. The Argentina international was slapped with a one-game suspension after he deciding against turning up for the All-star game last week.

In a chat with reporters after he made his return in the Leagues Cup against Atlas FC, the veteran forward complained about how his rhythm was disrupted by the suspension. He pointed out that it caused him to struggle a bit against Atlas but expressed his gladness at their win.

“The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it's worse because I need to compete. I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn't let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won," he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi failed to find the net for Inter Miami but managed to assist both goals, including a 96th minute winner from Marcelo Weigandt. Javier Mascherano's side ran out 2-1 winners over the Liga MX outfit to commence their campaign with a win.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
