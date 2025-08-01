Inter Miami propose new contract offer for Lionel Messi with flexible early exit clause as details emerge: Reports

Inter Miami have offered talisman Lionel Messi a new three-year deal until 2028 with an interesting exit clause included, as per reports. The MLS side are hopeful of keeping Messi, whose contract expires in December, beyond the duration of his current deal. ESPN Argentina has reported (via @Intermiamicfhub) that Messi has received a formal contract proposal from the Herons to remain with them for three more years. They have, however, included a unique break clause that will allow the Argentine great end his contract in 2026 or 2027, if he chooses to. Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France. Since then, he has led the Herons to win the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield, and led them to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.Messi is the reigning MLS MVP and has scored 18 goals in as many league appearances for his side this season, an indicator of his quality. He is the Florida-based club's record goalscorer with 58 goals in 69 appearances since his arrival. The Inter Miami hierarchy intends for Messi to lead the club when they move to their permanent home, the Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. Their offer to the 38-year-old will see him remain in the MLS until well into his 40s if he sees the contract through to its end. He has been linked with a move back to Europe, but appears intent on remaining in the MLS for the foreseeable future.Lionel Messi hits out at MLS for Inter Miami suspensionLionel Messi has called out the MLS for their decision to suspend him from Inter Miami's League meeting with FC Cincinnati last week. The Argentina international was slapped with a one-game suspension after he deciding against turning up for the All-star game last week.In a chat with reporters after he made his return in the Leagues Cup against Atlas FC, the veteran forward complained about how his rhythm was disrupted by the suspension. He pointed out that it caused him to struggle a bit against Atlas but expressed his gladness at their win.“The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it's worse because I need to compete. I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn't let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won,&quot; he said via GOAL.Lionel Messi failed to find the net for Inter Miami but managed to assist both goals, including a 96th minute winner from Marcelo Weigandt. Javier Mascherano's side ran out 2-1 winners over the Liga MX outfit to commence their campaign with a win.