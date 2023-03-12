Inter Milan eye £31 million-rated Manchester United star - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly targeting Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. The Serie A side are preparing an overhaul of their defense in the summer transfer window and see the 28-year-old as an essential target.

Inter made a loan offer for Lindelof in January, but it was rejected by United, who prioritized squad depth as they competed on multiple fronts.

However, a report by The Sun (via Daily Mail) claims that the Nerazzurri are expected to make another bid for the Swedish centre-back, with a fee of around £31 million likely to seal the deal.

Inter's interest in Lindelof was sparked after Milan Skriniar agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Additionally, Stefan de Vrij's contract is set to expire in June, which could further deplete Inter's defensive options.

Lindelof has made 20 appearances for Manchester United so far this campaign, including four in their Carabao Cup-winning run. However, he has only started five Premier League games due to manager Erik ten Hag's preference to start Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Despite this, Lindelof has been a reliable performer for United, having made a total of 216 appearances since joining from Benfica in 2017. His current contract at Old Trafford runs until 2024, with an option to extend for another year.

It remains to be seen whether Inter will be successful in their pursuit of Lindelof. The prospect of a defensive overhaul at the San Siro could make the Sweden international an attractive option for the Italian side.

Manchester United renew chase for Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly set to renew their chase for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils had reportedly reached an agreement with the Catalan giants for de Jong's transfer last summer, but failed to complete the move with the Dutchman adamant to stay at the Camp Nou.

However, Erik ten Hag, who coached de Jong at Ajax, might just be able to convince his former protege to make his way to Old Trafford.

Recent reports from Football Insider (via Football Transfer Tavern) suggest that the Red Devils are leading the race to secure the midfielder's services. According to the report, Barcelona are looking to raise funds through player sales, and United will likely meet their asking price for de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder's current market value stands at £70 million, a figure that Manchester United seem willing to meet. However, whether they can successfully acquire the services of this highly-rated midfielder remains to be seen.

