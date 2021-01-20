Reports: Inter Milan interested in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

According to Italian news outlet, La Stampa, Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Lucas Torreira moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2018, signing for Arsenal in a €30 million deal from Sampdoria. Despite showing a lot of promise initially, the Uruguayan soon found himself out of favour at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old opted for a season-long loan move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, with Mikel Arteta having no room for the player in his squad.

However, Torreira has hardly set the world alight in the La Liga, making just four starts in 13 appearances across all competitions this season for Diego Simeone's side.

Inter Milan will attempt to sign Lucas Torreira on loan from Arsenal as an alternative to Marcelo Brozovic.

According to the reports, Inter Milan are looking to snap up the out-of-favour Arsenal loanee, as Antonia Conte aims to bolster his squad for the second half of the Serie A season.

A number of clubs across Europe are rumored to be interested in Torreira, with Valencia, Fiorentina and Torino ready to fight Inter Milan for the midfielder's signature.

Inter Milan could swap struggling midfielder Christian Eriksen for Lucas Torreira

Reports from Italy claim Inter are considering a swap deal for Torreira that would see Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen head to Arsenal.

Inter are eyeing a back-up for Marcelo Brozovic, and are considering a move for the Torreira while Arsenal are searching for a creative midfielder following Mesut Ozil's impending departure.

Inter Milan 'eyeing swap deal with Arsenal involving Christian Eriksen and Lucas Torreira'

Since signing from Tottenham for £25m, Christian Eriksen has struggled to hit his stride in the Serie A. There was a lot expected from the Denmark international, but he failed to live up to expectations, as he struggles to adapt to Antonio Conte's philosophy.

A swap deal with Arsenal could prove to be difficult, though, considering Eriksen’s rivalry with the Gunners from his time at Tottenham. The Dane made 305 appearances between 2013 and 2020 for Arsenal's North London rivals.