Inter Milan set to make move for Arsenal defender – Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to bolster their defensive depth ahead of the next season.

The Nerazzurri are aiming to inject new blood into their ranks after failing to sustain a proper Serie A title challenge past campaign. They have also lost notable first-team players like Milan Skriniar, Andre Onana, Marcelo Brozovic, Edin Dzeko, and Danilo D'Ambrosio this summer.

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan have identified Tomiyasu as a top defensive target in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are interested in lodging a bid for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could opt to secure a permanent move to Inter after falling down in Arsenal's pecking order of late. He started just 13 of his 31 games across competitions last season, racking up just 1223 minutes of action.

Should the 33-cap Japan international join Simone Inzaghi's outfit this summer, he could prove to be a good signing for them. Tomiyasu would provide competition for places in a central defensive role, while also emerging as a rotational option at right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 setup.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have splashed around £24 million to sign Francesco Acerbi, Kristjan Asllani, and Yann Aurel Bisseck so far this summer. They have also loaned in Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo and signed Marcus Thuram and Juan Cuadrado on Bosman transfers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, currently have Benjamin White as their first-team right-back option with Cedric Soares, who is believed to be sold soon, as an emergency backup. They also have Jurrien Timber as a potential full-back option after his £38 million summer arrival.

Pundit asserts Arsenal star has 'issues' with Mikel Arteta due to severe lack of minutes

Earlier past month, Kieran Tierney opened up on his future and stated that he was left out of games for unknown reasons. He said (h/t Mirror):

"It's not really up to me now. I've not had any discussions with the manager and I'm just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn't miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon."

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa star Alan Hutton shared his two cents on the former Celtic player's situation at Arsenal.

"Something is obviously going on if he is saying himself that and he has been left out for other reasons, then that is obviously a problem between himself and the manager. I think he is a talented player," he said.

Tierney, 26, has fallen down in Arsenal's pecking order since the start of last term. He started just 15 of his 36 games across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, featuring in just 1458 first-team minutes. So far, the left-back has made 123 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.