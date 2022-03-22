Inter Milan target Manchester United forward as potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez - Reports 

Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Daily Mail), the Serie A club could part ways with the Chilean forward this summer. His contract ends in 2023 but the club could look to sell him this summer instead of letting him go for free next year.

Interestingly, Sanchez also joined the Nerazzurri in 2019 from Manchester United as well. He has made 101 appearances for the Italian club so far, scoring 18 goals and making 23 assists.

The Chilean has been a regular in the team this season as the Serie A champions look to defend their title. They sit in third position in the table, six points off leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. Sanchez has made 21 appearances in Serie A so far, scoring and assisting three goals each.

#FORZAINTER ⏹️ | FULL TIMEInter get a draw with a last-gasp goal!After giving it their all it was Alexis Sanchez who finally made the breakthrough!!12 - Bremer93 - @Alexis_Sanchez ⏹️ | FULL TIME💪 Inter get a draw with a last-gasp goal!😮 After giving it their all it was Alexis Sanchez who finally made the breakthrough!! 🇨🇱💎 #TorinoInter 1⃣-1⃣⚽️ 12 - Bremer⚽️ 93 - @Alexis_Sanchez#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/F4oAMo4Y4D

Meanwhile, Cavani's contract with Manchester United ends this summer. It seems likely that the Uruguayan will depart the club. He joined the Red Devils in October 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain. Since then, he has made 56 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and making seven assists.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United last summer and injury issues have seen Cavani's playing time decrease this season. The 37-year-old has started just seven matches in all competitions so far this season. Hence, a transfer out seems likely.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cavani's priority is La Liga. However, he is no stranger to Serie A as he played for Palermo and Napoli before moving to PSG in 2013. It will be interesting to see if the Nerazzurri are able to prize him if they do go after him.

Inter Milan might have to compete with other clubs for Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

The current Serie A champions might have to compete with a few clubs if they are to bring Cavani to the San Siro next season. As per Fabrizio Romano, multiple south American clubs have approached the Uruguayan striker.

La Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experienceLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFCLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. https://t.co/eOIe10MIE3

According to a report by Fichajes, Cavani wants to join Barcelona in the summer and was linked to them in January as well. He is also being monitored by Villarreal, according to another report by Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see which club the striker finally joins amidst links with so many clubs.

