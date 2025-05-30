Ipswich Town want to sign Chelsea star after agreeing to sell Liam Delap to Blues: Reports

Ipswich Town are willing to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu as a replacement for the Blues-bound Liam Delap this summer, as per reports. The Tractor Boys are keen to bolster their ranks for an immediate return to Premier League football following their relegation to the Championship this season.

Ad

The Guardian reports that Kieran McKenna's side have identified Guiu as their first-choice target to replace Delap, who has an agreement in place to join the Blues. They wish to sign the Spain U-19 star on loan in a separate deal to the one that will see Delap end up at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signalled their intent to trigger the £30 million relegation release clause in Liam Delap's contract, beating several leading Premier League sides to his signature. The Blues are set to hold medicals for the 22-year-old striker, who scored 12 league goals in his only season with Ipswich Town.

Ad

Trending

The Tractor Boys are hopeful of finding an agreement to sign Marc Guiu, who had an impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge before a serious injury in February. He scored six goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League, ending as the third-highest scorer as the Blues claimed the trophy.

Ipswich Town have a good relationship with Chelsea in recent seasons, seeing as they took Omari Hutchinson on loan from the Blues in 2023. They went on to sign the Jamaica international permanently upon their promotion to the Premier League.

Ad

Marc Guiu joined the Blues for around £5 million in the summer of 2024 after making just seven senior appearances for Barcelona. The 19-year-old may be open to a loan move to Ipswich, where he will get sufficient minutes to develop in England's second tier.

Chelsea in talks with star forward over future plans: Reports

Chelsea have commenced talks with Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho over a permanent move to Stamford Bridge, as per reports. The Blues are considering whether to take up their option to sign the Englishman permanently after his loan spell.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have begun negotiations with the representatives of the 25-year-old forward over conditions of a permanent deal. They want the former Borussia Dortmund man to accept a contract within their salary range if he is to remain at the club on a permanent basis.

Chelsea have an obligation to sign Sancho permanently this summer for £25 million, but may also send him back to Manchester United with a £5 million payment. Enzo Maresca's side are unwilling to sign him on his current wages and have made it clear that they will only do so if he fits into their structure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More