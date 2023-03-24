Is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr eligible to play for Mexico? Fresh report allegedly reveals incredible details about his biological mother

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., could reportedly be eligible to play for Mexico due to a possible connection to the North American country from his biological mother's side.

Her identity is unknown, but as per YouTuber Kery Ruiz, via his channel Kery!News (h/t El Futbolero), she could be a Mexican migrant. Ronaldo apparently met her in California, which could supplement this theory.

Secondly, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. sported the jersey of the Mexican national team in Georgina Rodriguez's documentary 'I Am Georgina'. If his biological mother does have ancestral links with Mexico, then there is a chance that the Portugal international's son could be eligible to play for El Tri.

The 12-year-old has played for the junior teams at Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. There is still a long way to go before he can think about potentially having to choose who he wants to represent at the international level.

Mexico, however, do not boast as many established world-class footballers as Portugal, at least on paper. If the situation remains the same in the coming years, he could find it easier to break into Mexico's national team as compared A Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s father is a living legend for Portugal, whom he captained to UEFA Euro 2016 glory and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'surprised' by Saudi Pro League since signing for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's January move to Al-Nassr was seen as a step down for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 38-year-old reportedly tried to join a number of clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League last year, but to no avail. He eventually signed a two-and-a-half-year contract as a player for the Saudi Pro League team.

Ronaldo has admitted that the Saudi first division isn't as competitive as the Premier League, but it has left him positively surprised. He said (h/t @totalcristiano):

"Saudi League is not the Premier League, I am not going to lie. But it’s a league that has left me positively suprised. It can become a very big league because of how much they want to keep improving."

Al-Nassr have amassed 49 points from 21 league games so far and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by a solitary point. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances across competitions for his new club.

