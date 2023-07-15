"It’s not easy with him" - Super agent Pini Zahavi explains why Harry Kane might not join Bayern Munich this summer

Super-agent Pini Zahavi has explained why it could be tough for Bayern Munich to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. The Bavarian giants are keen on signing Kane this summer but are not the only club showing interest in him.

Bayern have reportedly seen two of their official bids for the English forward turned down by Tottenham. Zahavi feels that knowing Spurs chief Daniel Levy, striking a deal with him. will not be easy for Bayern.

Zahavi told Sportbuzzer (via GOAL):

"I have known Daniel Levy for around 25 years. From my many years of experience and our friendship, I can say: yes, it's not always easy with him. [But] if Bayern know how to deal with him, they can find a solution."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga champions have so far sent two bids for Kane, worth €70m plus add-ons and €80m plus add-ons. But Tottenham are unwilling to sell the striker.

Tottenham already rejected €70m plus add-ons last week — and initial feeling after second bid is similar from Spurs, waiting on official answer. Bayern have submitted their second bid for Harry Kane — confirmed.Proposal worth €80m plus add-ons, as @Plettigoal reported.Tottenham already rejected €70m plus add-ons last week — and initial feeling after second bid is similar from Spurs, waiting on official answer.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing the Englishman but as per Sky Sports, the north London club do not want to sell Kane to a Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano gives insight on first meeting between Harry Kane and new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur appointed Ange Postecoglou as their manager ahead of the 2023/24 season. Even before the start of the campaign, the Australian tactician has been tasked with convincing Kane to stay put at the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an insight into what could have been discussed between Kane and Postecoglou when they first met.

“The first conversation won’t be about money or contract, it will be more general about Tottenham project, Ange’s ideas and what Harry Kane wants to do after Bayern approaches.

“Postecoglou will be very honest and direct as always: he wants to make Tottenham great, that’s the priority for the new manager and he will say that to Harry,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs.