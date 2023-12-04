Premier League club plotting shock move to sign ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea: Reports

Newcastle United are considering a surprise move to sign former Manchester United star David de Gea.

The Spanish superstar was released by the club this summer after 12 years at Old Trafford. He has yet to find a new team and is currently available on the free-agent market.

De Gea has since been linked to several teams, including La Liga side Real Betis. Now Newcastle, as per the Daily Mail, have emerged as a potential suitor as they prepare for Nick Pope's absence in the coming months.

Pope was substituted in Newcastle's 1-0 league win over Manchester United on Saturday (2 December) with a repeat of a shoulder injury he suffered during his time at Burnley. He missed five months of action in the 2018-19 season but the Magpies hope the timeline will be shorter this time around.

More will become clear on the nature and extent of Pope's injury after all scans are completed but Newcastle could be without the English star for four months. An operation is reportedly considered the most likely course of caution with regard to the 31-year-old shot-stopper's treatment.

Pope has been Eddie Howe's No. 1 choice shot-stopper since his £10 million transfer to Newcastle in the summer of 2022. He has since played 62 times for the Toons, keeping 28 clean sheets.

As for De Gea, it is said that he may have to take a pay cut if he wants to move to St. James' Park. He was earning £375,000 per week at Manchester United.

A brief look at David de Gea's record at Manchester United

David de Gea left Manchester United with the record of keeping the most clean sheets in the club's entire history.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. After a tough few months, he gradually found his feet at the club and went on to win a joint-record four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards.

De Gea kept 190 clean sheets in 545 games for the club across competitions. He kept 147 clean sheets in 415 Premier League appearances, which puts him fourth on the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the competition.

If Newcastle sign him, they will be getting a player with UEFA Champions League experience. He made 55 appearances in UEFA's premier competition, although he never played beyond the quarterfinal stage. The 33-year-old won eight trophies with the Red Devils, including the 2012-13 Premier League trophy.