"It's still very early stages" - Fabrizio Romano claims 31-year-old Arsenal star is likely to leave in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny can potentially leave Arsenal later this January.

Mohamed Elneny joined the north London club in January 2016 from FC Basel for a reported €12.5 million. Since then, the Egyptian has made 159 appearances for the club, where he has bagged six goals and 10 assists.

However, this season, the 31-year-old has failed to get regular game time under Mikel Arteta. Elneny has made only four appearances for the Gunners this season and he has been on the ground a total of 79 minutes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is considering leaving the North London club in the January transfer window. As stated in the same report, Saudi Pro League sides, as well as Turkish clubs such as Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, and Besiktas, are interested in signing Elneny.

Romano said:

“Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Saudi clubs are interested in Elneny. There is no clarity on the formula yet because it’s still in early stages, just informal calls and interest.”

“There’s nothing concrete so far, but it’s a possibility for Elneny to leave Arsenal this January.”

Nevertheless, nothing has been finalised by any club yet. Elneny has also left England to join the Egypt National team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will commence on January 14.

Arsenal are considering a move for €120 million star later this month: Reports

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian striker led Napoli to success in Serie A. He was also the top scorer in the competition with 26 goals in 32 games, recording five assists as well. Osimhen recorded a total of 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances last season. Since then, he has been the target of several top European clubs.

According to Football Fancast, the Gunner, who are currently seeking options to bolster their attacking line-up are interested in landing the Nigerian forward. He reportedly has a release clause of €120 million in his contract, which expires in 2026.

Apart from Victor Osimhen, Arsenal are also interested in signing Brentford forward Ivan Toney. The Gunners' current striker options are Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who have combined for just eight league goals this season.