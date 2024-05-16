"It's a tricky situation" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on reported £85 million-rated Liverpool target

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus in the summer. Reports claim he has a release clause in his contract, but the Hammers are yet to speak on the situation.

While speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Mohammed Kudus' current situation was tricky. He claimed that there was indeed a release clause in the player's contract but was unsure if it would come into effect this summer. He said:

"I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at a moment, are not commenting about this release clause."

He further added:

"Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in his contract, not it's not guaranteed to start this summer. It's a very tricky situation."

Mohammed Kudus has made 47 appearances for West Ham United this season, bagging 17 goals and seven assists across all competitions. As per Ghanian football journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Mohammed Kudus's release clause is estimated to be around £85 million.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham United from Eredivisie side Ajax for a reported transfer fee of £37 million last summer. However, with the rumours of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer transfer window, the Reds might trigger Kudus' release clause.

Liverpool get into pole position to sign Dutch midfielder in summer - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly become the frontrunners in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners after Juventus opted out because of the asking price.

As per Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Juventus decided to move out of the race due to Koopmeiners' price tag, which has been set at £51 million. Meanwhile, their withdrawal has made Liverpool the frontrunners for the Dutchman's signature in the summer transfer window.

Last year, the Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to reinforce their midfield. However, the Reds are keen to add more options.

In addition to that, Thiago Alcantara is also expected to leave the Merseyside club, as his contract expires this summer. Koopmeiners has made 48 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta, bagging 15 goals and seven assists.