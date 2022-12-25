"It's true that they are pursuing the player" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United interest in €50m superstar

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

Romano added, however, that United could be put off by Inter's valuation of Dumfries. As per CalcioMercatoWeb (via CaughtOffside) the Serie A club value the Dutchman at around €50 million. Chelsea are also rumored to be interested in signing the player.

Romano added that Manchester United's need for a striker could also see them refrain from signing Dumfries in January. He told GiveMeSport (via CaughtOffside):

“I don’t see them honestly investing crazy money on that position (right-back).

“So, when I see links to Denzel Dumfries, it’s true that they are pursuing the player, but I think it’s going to be really difficult for them to sign Dumfries in January especially having a budget limited because of the Glazer situation and also because they need a striker.”

The Italian journalist concluded:

“So, I don’t see the Dumfries deal available for Man United in January.”

United's pursuit of Dumfries comes after reports suggested that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is no longer in Erik ten Hag's plans. That leaves Diogo Dalot as the only recognized right-back at the club, though Tyrell Malacia has also played in that position previously.

Dumfries, who often operates as a right wing-back for Inter, could fit into Ten Hag's attacking set-up which involves the full-backs bombing forward. He has recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 65 matches across all competitions for the Nerazzurri since joining them from PSV Eindhoven in August 2021.

The defender notably played every single minute for the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His standout display came against the USA in the Round of 16 as he scored once and assisted twice to lead the Oranje to a 3-1 win.

Manchester United have been linked with a couple of strikers ahead of the January transfer window

Should Diogo Dalot suffer an injury, Manchester United will be without an equally attacking alternative at right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka recorded an assist in their 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley on December 21, but his attacking limitations are well-known. The Englishman has also received just 76 minutes of playing time throughout the 2022-23 club season so far.

This has led to rumors linking United with Denzel Dumfries. However, they are on a tight budget after spending plenty of cash in the summer. This could see them prioritize signing a goalscorer, especially after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent last month.

433 @433 BREAKING: Manchester United announce the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo has been terminated by mutual agreement and the player is set to leave the club immediately. BREAKING: Manchester United announce the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo has been terminated by mutual agreement and the player is set to leave the club immediately. 🚨 BREAKING: Manchester United announce the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo has been terminated by mutual agreement and the player is set to leave the club immediately. https://t.co/kVhjrbh2DN

As per reports from ESPN, Manchester United are interested in SL Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

Ramos has scored 15 times in 22 matches for Benfica this term, while Gakpo has registered 13 goals and 17 assists 24 matches for PSV. Both players also netted three goals apiece at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

