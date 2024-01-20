"It would take a lot of money" - Chelsea sent firm warning by manager amid their interest in 26-year-old defender

Chelsea have been told that they may have to fork out a hefty fee if they want to sign Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Saints boss Russell Martin commented on speculation regarding Walker-Peters' future. TEAMTalk reports that the Blues are weighing up an offer for the English defender and a bid of £30 million could be enough to prise him away from St Mary's.

However, Martin defiantly claimed the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster is happy at Southampton. He said (via the source above):

"I spoke to Kyle. I also know his agent really well. There’s been no conversation at all about him wanting to leave. He’s in such a good place. I think he’s enjoying himself. It would take a lot of money to prise him away."

Walker-Peters has been impressing in the EFL Championship with Martin's Saints this season. He's made 27 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

The England international arrived at St Mary's from Tottenham in a reported £12 million deal four years ago. He's been a mainstay in their side ever since, making 147 appearances.

Chelsea's interest stems from Walker-Peters' versatility as he can play both at right-back and left-back. Mauricio Pochettino has dealt with injuries to captain Reece James and Ben Chilwell this season.

Pochettino previously coached Walker-Peters at Tottenham overseeing his development. He made 23 appearances under the Argentine coach, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Real Madrid reportedly drop their interest in Chelsea skipper Reece James

Real Madrid are no longer interested in Reece James.

James has been sidelined with a recurring hamstring injury since early December. The Chelsea captain's season has been blighted by constant fitness issues, only making nine appearances across competitions with one assist.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting right-backs but his injury record is a concern. He was on the radar of La Liga giants Real Madrid but they have decided against a move for the 16-cap England international.

Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) reports that Madrid president Florentino Perez has pulled the plug on potentially targeting James. Los Blancos will need to eventually replace Dani Carvajal, 32, but don't appear to be in a hurry to do so.

James has impressed when available for Chelsea, making 156 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge. His best season came in the 2021-22 campaign when he managed six goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions.

The Blues full-back signed a new six-year contract in 2022, keeping him tied to the west Londoners until 2028. He rose through the youth ranks at Cobham before becoming a key player for his boyhood club in recent years.