Italian coach rejects €18m-a-year contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr - Reports

Italian coach Luciano Spalletti has turned down a big-money contract offer to lead Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates from the 2025-26 season, as per reports. The former Napoli boss was the leading candidate to take over the vacant manager's role as the club are set to undergo another change in the department.

A reliable source on X reports that La Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed Spalletti's decision to turn down a contract worth €18 million per annum to lead Al-Nassr. It is unconfirmed whether the coach is holding out for an improved offer or is not interested in working with the club.

Spalletti is currently a free agent after his dismissal as Italy coach earlier this month, and was the first-choice target for Cristiano Ronaldo's side. He is wanted by the Saudi giants as a replacement for Stefano Pioli, who has an agreement in place to become the new Fiorentina coach this summer.

Trending

Pioli failed to bring any silverware to the Knights of Najd in his time with the club and failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite for next season. He will return to Italy while the club looks for a replacement ahead of the new season. Spalletti's recent success in club management with Napoli has attracted the Saudi giants in their search for a winning coach.

Luciano Spalletti's refusal of their offer has led the club to look at another ex-Serie A coach in Sergio Conceicao, who is Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriot. They will look to secure a new coach as soon as possible to enable them commence their planning for the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate linked with move to Premier League giants: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, as per reports. The Spaniard is keen to leave the Saudi giants this summer and Arsenal could provide him with a way out of the club.

A report from Football Transfers has revealed that Arsenal are one of the sides looking at signing the 31-year-old centre-back, whose mind is set on leaving Al-Nassr. The Knights of Najd value the experienced defender at around £20 million and are prepared to stand firm on their valuation to let him leave.

Laporte fell out with former coach Luciano Spalletti during the season, leading him to be dropped for most of the closing stages of the campaign. He is also a target for Athletic Club and has been linked with a move to Olympique Marseille, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More