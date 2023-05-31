“It’s the end of the line” - Reliable journalist says PSG superstar Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona

Highly reliable Argentine journalist, Marcelo Bechler, has reported that Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona will likely fall through. He tweeted that the Catalan side are yet to make an offer and it doesn't seem like they will be able to make one.

Barring any late surprise, the journalist added, the move is all but heading for a dead end. Messi is aware of the situation and is already in talks with other clubs interested in signing him.

Marcelo Bechler @marcelobechler



Barça não tem como oferecer ou prometer nada. Salvo uma reviravolta completamente fora do roteiro, é o fim da linha.



Jogador já começará a comunicar os interessados que não está mais disponível.

His tweet read:

"If anyone still had hopes of seeing Messi at Barca. Barca cannot offer or promise anything. Barring a completely off-script twist, it's the end of the line. Player will already start communicating interested parties that it is no longer available."

Al Hilal and Inter Miami are the clubs reported to be in talks with Messi as he approaches the end of his PSG contract. The Argentine will become a free agent this summer and can hold talks with any club right now.

Xavi wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has stated that he wants Lionel Messi to rejoin the Catalan side this summer. He added that talks have already begun and they are pushing to get the deal over the line.

Speaking to SPORT, Xavi said:

"In terms of what I am in charge of, the football side of things, there are no doubts that if Messi comes back he is going to help us. I have made that clear to the president. I don't have a single doubt about that because he is still a difference-maker, he is still hungry, he's a winner and he is a leader."

He added:

"We don't have a team with the talent of 2010, for example, and what does Messi bring? He brings talent. He is capable of providing the final pass, taking free kicks, scoring goals. He is a differential player in the final third. For that reason, and for how I want to play, for me there is no doubt that he would add a lot. But it depends on him."

Xavi went on to claim that he has already made tactical plans to fit Lionel Messi in his starting XI next season. The Catalan side reportedly plan to make the Argentine the club's top earner.

