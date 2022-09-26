Ivory Coast hoping to convince Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana to switch international allegiance: Reports

Ivory Coast are looking to convince Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana to switch international allegiances, as per L'Equipe (via Get French Football News).

Fofana is currently a France international having played for their U21 team on five occasions.

He joined Chelsea from Leicester City for £72.4 million this past summer and has dreams of playing for Les Blues.

The new Blues centre-back was born in Marseille but is of Ivory Coast descent and his family are reportedly keen on him switching allegiance.

Despite this, Fofana still believes he can break into Didier Deschamps' side for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There is massive competition for places in the French side at centre-back with the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and William Saliba.

Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile and Ibrahima Konate are also in the running for a spot in Deschamps' team.

Fofana has impressed in the Premier League since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 for £31.5 million.

He made 52 appearances for the Foxes and was part of the side that won the FA Cup in 2021 before heading to Chelsea this past summer.

Ivory Coast missed out on qualifying for the World Cup and could do with improvements to their defense.

Les Elephants possess the likes of Wilfried Kanon, Simon Deli and Odilon Kossounou, but Fofana would expect a starting berth under Jean-Louis Gasset.

Chelsea defender Fofana intends to make the France national squad

Fofana wants to get into the France team

Fofana incurred a fibula fracture last year which saw him miss a large chunk of the season, making 12 appearances for Leicester.

On his return from injury, he vowed to break into Deschamps' Les Blues side, saying (via Get Football News France):

“To be honest, Les Bleus, it’s the next step and an objective, because I can’t say that it’s just an objective because that would mean that I’m saying maybe in five years’ time. No – it’s the next step. Sure, it is an objective but it’s the next step."

He continued,

"On my return, I want to be with the French team as quickly as possible because I have the determination and I have the desire. I want to represent my country. It’s in the corner of my mind. I know in December, there’s a huge deadline. I’m not afraid to say it, I’m determined to come back strong for the World Cup in Qatar.”

Unfortunately for Fofana, he is yet to earn an international cap and it remains to be seen if he will be able to impress Deschamps with his performances at Chelsea in time for Qatar.

