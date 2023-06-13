Jack Grealish needed help from Kyle Walker and wheelchair at airport after Manchester City's celebrations in Ibiza - Reports 

Manchester City's treble-winning celebrations in Ibiza reportedly led to Jack Grealish requiring help from Kyle Walker before being offered a wheelchair at an airport.

The Cityzens are celebrating the greatest season in the club's history after winning the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup. Grealish was one of the European champions' standout performers throughout the campaign.

However, Grealish was a little worse for wear when traveling back to Manchester after a trip to Ibiza. The Sun reports that he needed his teammate Walker to keep him upright as his drinking antics had led to him becoming unbalanced.

The 27-year-old was also offered a wheelchair when at Ibiza airport on his way back to Manchester for an open-tour bus parade. It is reported that Manchester City players spent 12 hours partying on the Balearic island.

The Cityzens then headed back to Manchester on Monday evening (June 12) for an open-tour bus parade of the city. Grealish was at the forefront of the festivities, joking around with his teammates and singing songs.

The English winger has international duty with the Three Lions this Friday. He might be nursing somewhat of a pounding head when Gareth Southgate's men clash with Malta in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds Grealish's professionalism

Guardiola praises the English winger.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with Grealish's work ethic back in April. His City side had just beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals following a 1-1 draw (4-1 agg) at the Allianz Arena.

The squad headed back from Munich for FA Cup semifinal action against Sheffield United. However, the winger didn't rest as he immediately went to the training ground to work on his fitness.

Guardiola spoke glowingly of the Englishman's professionalism, alluding to the fact that the forward wasn't used to as much game time at Aston Villa. He said (via Manchester City's official website):

“I'm impressed with how professional he is. Yesterday we arrived at six and he was here making treatment to prepare, just in case he’s needed."

Guardiola added:

“He wasn’t used, at Villa, to playing three games a week for a long time. He knows his body and regeneration."

The English winger joined City from Villa in 2021 for a then-British transfer record £100 million fee. He somewhat struggled during his debut campaign at the Etihad but showed massive improvement this time around. He scored five goals and contributed 11 assists in 50 games across competitions in Guardiola's side's treble-winning season.

