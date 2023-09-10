Jadon Sancho to hold talks with Erik ten Hag after his recent social media outburst against the Manchester United boss - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has orchestrated plans for a face-to-face discussion with manager Erik ten Hag. This showdown, scheduled for Monday, has emerged as a necessity, especially in regards to Sancho's future at the club.

The catalyst for the discussion was Sancho's recent social media outburst. Manchester United were dealt a disheartening 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last Sunday (September 3). After the game, ten Hag cited Sancho's training performances in defense of his decision to exclude the player from the squad against Arsenal.

Sancho, however, swiftly countered these claims on social media, dismissing his manager's statements as "completely untrue". He went further, accusing ten Hag of making him a "scapegoat", questioning the veracity of his manager's statements and essentially accusing ten Hag of dishonesty.

This meeting will be the first since Sancho's public outburst, an incident that reportedly incensed the Manchester United manager. It has also cast a lingering shadow of uncertainty over the player's future with the club.

Rumors have swirled about potential suitors for the English winger, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq expressing interest in acquiring his services. However, United categorically rejected any notion of a loan deal.

The question of whether Manchester United intend to offload Sancho during the January transfer window remains unanswered. However, clarity is expected to emerge following these critical discussions with ten Hag.

As the tension between player and manager simmers, there are doubts within Old Trafford regarding Sancho's future under ten Hag's leadership. Even if an apology is forthcoming, some sources suggest that the damage may already be irreparable.

Manchester United winger Antony faces investigation over assault allegations

Manchester United winger Antony has found himself at the center of a police investigation led by Greater Manchester Police. The investigation stems from allegations made by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who claims she was subjected to a violent assault by the player. The allegations have also resulted in Antony's removal from Brazil's national team.

According to Gabriela Cavallin's account, the incident unfolded in a Manchester hotel room on January 14. This was notably just a day after United secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals Manchester City.

Cavallin alleges that Antony physically assaulted her, which left her with a cut to her head and damage to a breast implant. The severity of the situation escalated further when she received medical treatment from an English doctor within the confines of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Manchester.

The gravity of these allegations weighed heavily on Brazil's national team management, leading them to remove Antony from the squad. In his stead, Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus was called up for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.