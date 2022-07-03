Joan Laporta discloses when Barcelona will unveil new signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that new signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie will be unveiled in the coming week.

Both Christensen and Kessie are widely expected to become Barca players, with their contracts having expired at Chelsea and AC Milan, respectively.

Laporta has now stated that while Kessie will be unveiled on Wednesday (July 6), Christensen's presentation will take place on Thursday (July 7).

He said (via Victor Navarro):

“We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday”

The duo are set to become Barca's first signings of the summer, with manager Xavi Hernandez keen to bolster his squad ahead of the season.

Christensen will contend with the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia for a starting berth in the center of Barcelona's defense.

He was a key member of the Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel, with the Dane shining in a five-man defensive system at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Kessie will be part of the Blaugrana midfield that already boasts the likes of Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Nico Gonzalez.

The Ivorian midfielder scored six goals in 31 league appearances last season as AC Milan won the Serie A title.

It remains to be seen whether Frankie de Jong will remain part of Barca's midfield as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United (via Goal.com).

However, Laporta has played down speculation linking the Dutchman with an exit from the the Camp Nou.

Barcelona could make Leeds United star Raphinha their third summer signing

The Brazilian is in Barca's sights

Barcelona could make Leeds United winger Raphinha their third summer signing.

The La Liga giants have agreed a €60 million fee with Leeds for the 25-year-old (via journalist Gerard Romero).

The Brazilian played a crucial role as Leeds avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

He made 35 league appearances in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.

