Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed manager Xavi Hernandez that the club must part ways with one of their most promising talents, Ansu Fati, to facilitate Lionel Messi's return. Laporta envisions Messi's homecoming as a catalyst for unparalleled sponsorship deals, elevating Barca's Champions League ambitions.

Lionel Messi will be welcomed back as a free agent, reportedly earning a modest €10 million - a far cry from his past earnings. Yet, this is still a financial burden for Barca, who are struggling to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

The solution, according to El Nacional, is a heartbreaking departure for Ansu Fati. The young prodigy's underwhelming season, marred by injuries and lost pace, has seen him relegated to the bench, sparking rumors of his exit from Camp Nou.

Fati's departure could bring in much-needed €50 million, significantly bolstering Barca's financial state. Tottenham have reportedly expressed keen interest in the La Masia graduate, and are ready to meet both the economic demands of the club and the player.

However, standing steadfast against the sale is Xavi Hernandez, who believes in Fati's untapped potential and envisions him as the future of Barcelona. For now, it is uncertain if Xavi will succumb to the allure of Lionel Messi's return, or remain committed to nurturing Ansu Fati's burgeoning talent.

La Liga anticipates Lionel Messi's sensational return to Barcelona

Journalist Gerard Romero has reported that La Liga officials are convinced Lionel Messi has agreed to a sensational return to Camp Nou. According to the esteemed journalist (via Barca Universal), Barcelona submitted an economic viability proposal to La Liga in late March to accommodate Messi's signing.

Undeterred, the Catalans are currently refining their proposal, and it seems their persistence may pay off. La Liga's conviction in Messi's impending return has reportedly set the wheels in motion for an extensive marketing campaign centered around the Argentine maestro. Images showcasing Messi's triumphant homecoming are already being crafted, poised to captivate the footballing world upon his arrival.

Two years after a tearful departure due to financial constraints, the 35-year-old icon may find himself donning the Blaugrana jersey once again. As anticipation builds and the summer transfer window inches closer, fans will eagerly await the possibility of witnessing a legendary reunion between Lionel Messi and his beloved Barcelona.

