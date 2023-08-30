Joan Laporta planning on using personal funds for Barcelona's aid as chaotic transfer window approaches its climax: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly willing to use personal funds considering the club's dismal finances.

Notably, the La Liga giants haven't made a new signing or sanctioned a departure since attacker Ousmane Dembele moved to Paris Saint-Germain. Football Espana reports that Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is set to arrive on loan and Clement Lenglet heading the other way, but there has been no movement yet.

That's due to the Blaugrana's well-documented financial problems. The club resold 29.5% of their rights to Barca Vision around a month ago, which was expected to alleviate their financial woes.

However, their deal with German investment fund Libero, worth €120 million, is yet to pay the expected dividends. While they have given €20 million of the €60 million due before the end of the transfer window, the club still awaits the remainder to complete their summer transfer business.

According to SPORT, the La Liga giants need at least €20 million to arrive to register Inigo Martinez and Inaki Pena. The club could send out Martinez on loan if the registration cannot be completed.

As per Football Espana, Laporta and club treasurer Ferran Olive could have to delve into their personal accounts to register the duo. Notably, Laporta and Olive put up an €11 million bank guarantee to register Jules Kounde.

If the funds from Libero do not arrive on time, Laporta and other board members would have to join in to attempt a €30 million bank guarantee. The process, though, would require La Liga's approval, compounding problems for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona manager Xavi hails Robert Lewandowski after Villarreal win

Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona eked out a thrilling 4-3 La Liga at Villarreal over the weekend. A comfortable 2-0 lead disappeared as the inspired hosts forced parity before half-time.

Villarreal took the lead five minutes after half-time, but goals from Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski ensured that the La Liga holders would return home with all three points.

At his post-match press conference, manager Xavi hailed the impact of striker Lewandowski (as per AS):

“He’s always there. He’s a goalscorer. He was very good in the high press. He dominated well and had a great second half. You have to dominate for 90 minutes, but it’s tough against such good teams.”

Lewandowski has had a lukewarm start to the new season. The Polish hitman drew blanks in the first two league games before opening his account for the campaign against Villarreal. He has a goal and an assist to his name in three games.