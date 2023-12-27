Joan Laporta takes hard decision to let Barcelona star leave at the end of his contract - Reports

Barcelona's management, led by Joan Laporta, has reportedly decided not to renew Sergi Roberto's contract, signaling the end of his tenure with the club this summer.

Despite Roberto's recent heroics against Almería, where his impressive double clinched a win for Xavi Hernandez's side, the decision remains unchanged. According to El Nacional, this has cast a shadow over the captain's future, as he now faces the prospect of seeking new opportunities beyond Camp Nou.

The Barcelona leadership's resolution seems rooted in their belief that Roberto, despite his association with the club, no longer meets the high standards required. His performances, although commendable in lesser matches, are perceived as lacking in the more significant ones.

This assessment reportedly remains firm even in light of Roberto's willingness to accept a salary cut. As a result, his name features prominently on the list of players set to depart. Xavi, who has played a key role in retaining Roberto at Barca so far, will be unable to stall his exit. Despite his efforts and Roberto's commitment, the decision from the club hierarchy seems clear.

This season, Roberto has played just five La Liga games, scoring three important goals.

Robert Lewandowski's future at Barcelona in question amidst performance concerns - Reports

Barca's star striker Robert Lewandowski is facing a critical point in his career with the club. Reports from Diario Sport (via BarcaBlaugranes) suggest growing dissatisfaction with Lewandowski's recent form, sparking rumors about a potential transfer.

Despite a stellar debut season where he clinched La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup titles, along with the Pichichi Trophy, Lewandowski's performance has notably declined. Although the 35-year-old has scored eight goals in 16 league games this season, they have come sparsely in recent times. He has also struggled to score in the Champions League, with only one goal from five games.

The situation has escalated to a point where even Xavi is rumored to have expressed intense frustration, particularly after the match against Almeria. This downturn in form has not only led to internal criticism but has also fueled speculation about Lewandowski's future with the club.

Although his agent Pini Zahavi has made a statement about Lewandowski's commitment to staying with Barcelona, talks of a potential move to Saudi Arabia are gaining traction.