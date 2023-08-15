Joao Felix makes Barcelona decision amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

According to SPORT, Joao Felix only wants a move to Barcelona despite interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. The Portuguese forward has become an outcast at Atletico Madrid.

While Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, the Blues decided against signing him permanently this summer. As a result, Felix returned to Atletico Madrid, where he has reportedly fallen out with manager Diego Simeone.

Ahead of Atletico's La Liga opener against Granada on Monday, August 14, the 23-year-old forward was subjected to insults from the club's supporters when he was warming up. He was an unused substitute as Atletico won 3-1.

Felix has been on Barcelona's radar this summer. The Catalan side have identified him as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who has completed a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Felix joined Atleti back in 2019 and has since made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists across competitions. The Portuguese winger is contracted with the Madrid giants until the end of the 2026-27 season. Atleti reportedly want a transfer fee of around €100 million to let the player go this summer.

Given Barca's current financial situation, splashing out such a hefty transfer fee is all but impossible for the club. As a result, they have previously tried taking Joao Felix on loan. Whether the Blaugrana reignite their interest remains to be seen.

Joao Felix has previously expressed his interest in playing for Barcelona

While Joao Felix is currently an Atletico Madrid player, the Portuguese hasn't shied away from showing his interest in playing for Barcelona. The attacker even said that joining Barca would be a dream career move for him.

After returning to Atletico upon the end of his loan spell with Chelsea, Felix was quizzed about his career aspirations, to which he replied (via GOAL):

"I’d love to play for Barça. Barca has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Coming through Benfica's youth academies, Felix was widely considered one of the most talented youngsters in European football. However, since his €126 million move to the Spanish capital, he has failed to justify that hefty price tag.