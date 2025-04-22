Joao Felix's preferred destination comes to light as Chelsea make sale decision: Reports

Chelsea forward Joao Felix reportedly prefers a return to boyhood club Benfica as the Blues have informed him of their plans for a sale. The Portugal international has failed to settle in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, struggling to break into the plans of Enzo Maresca before heading out on loan in January.

Ad

TBR Football reports that Chelsea have made their plans to move forward without Felix clear to the player and his representatives ahead of the summer. Several Premier League sides, including West Ham and Wolves, are interested in the 25-year-old, but he appears to favour a move back to Portugal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Joao Felix joined the Blues for around £45 million last summer from Atletico Madrid but struggled to break into the starting XI, mostly playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The forward decided that he wanted more important minutes and left for AC Milan on loan in January, but the loan has not gone to plan.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that AC Milan have decided against pursuing a permanent move for Felix due to his unimpressive displays for the side. The forward has just one goal in 14 appearances for the Serie A club since the turn of the year. He managed seven goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Blues before heading out on loan, as well.

Ad

Felix will prioritise a move to Benfica, who may approach the Blues with a loan-to-buy deal in the summer. The Portuguese outfit will be looking to get the deal done quickly, as they will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and will want him in their squad.

Chelsea star wanted by sister club as part of summer reshuffle: Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is wanted by sister club Strasbourg as they plan towards the 2025-26 season. The Denmark U-21 international has failed to greatly impress since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer and could head out on loan.

Ad

Strasbourg has proven to be useful in developing Chelsea players, with Andrey Santos and Djordje Petrovic excelling on loan there this term. With Petrovic set to return to Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the summer, L'Equipe reports (via The Chelsea Chronicle) that Liam Rosenior's side will look to get Jorgensen as his replacement.

Enzo Maresca's side signed Jorgensen to compete with Robert Sanchez for a starting berth this season, but the 23-year-old has failed to displace the Spaniard. He has played 20 times for the Blues this season, with only six of his appearances coming in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More