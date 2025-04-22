Joao Felix's preferred destination comes to light as Chelsea make sale decision: Reports

Chelsea forward Joao Felix reportedly prefers a return to boyhood club Benfica as the Blues have informed him of their plans for a sale. The Portugal international has failed to settle in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, struggling to break into the plans of Enzo Maresca before heading out on loan in January.
TBR Football reports that Chelsea have made their plans to move forward without Felix clear to the player and his representatives ahead of the summer. Several Premier League sides, including West Ham and Wolves, are interested in the 25-year-old, but he appears to favour a move back to Portugal.
Joao Felix joined the Blues for around £45 million last summer from Atletico Madrid but struggled to break into the starting XI, mostly playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The forward decided that he wanted more important minutes and left for AC Milan on loan in January, but the loan has not gone to plan.
Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that AC Milan have decided against pursuing a permanent move for Felix due to his unimpressive displays for the side. The forward has just one goal in 14 appearances for the Serie A club since the turn of the year. He managed seven goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Blues before heading out on loan, as well.
Felix will prioritise a move to Benfica, who may approach the Blues with a loan-to-buy deal in the summer. The Portuguese outfit will be looking to get the deal done quickly, as they will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and will want him in their squad.
Chelsea star wanted by sister club as part of summer reshuffle: Reports
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is wanted by sister club Strasbourg as they plan towards the 2025-26 season. The Denmark U-21 international has failed to greatly impress since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer and could head out on loan.
Strasbourg has proven to be useful in developing Chelsea players, with Andrey Santos and Djordje Petrovic excelling on loan there this term. With Petrovic set to return to Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the summer, L'Equipe reports (via The Chelsea Chronicle) that Liam Rosenior's side will look to get Jorgensen as his replacement.
Enzo Maresca's side signed Jorgensen to compete with Robert Sanchez for a starting berth this season, but the 23-year-old has failed to displace the Spaniard. He has played 20 times for the Blues this season, with only six of his appearances coming in the Premier League.