Joel Glazer and Erik ten Hag disagree on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future - Reports 

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer and manager Erik ten Hag have contradictory views on Cristiano Ronaldo's future beyond the summer. According to Si.com, Ten Hag is open to letting the Portuguese leave the club while Glazer wants to keep hold of Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo is still linked with a move away from Old Trafford as the transfer window approaches its end. The forward is keen to compete in the UEFA Champions League, something he cannot do at United this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Serie A side Napoli are interested in signing the Portuguese forward. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and find themselves in the Champions League.

However, there are different opinions at Manchester United regarding Ronaldo's future. It is clear that manager Ten Hag is fine with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaving the club.

The Dutch tactician has played Ronaldo from the bench in three of the four league games this season. It could be assumed that the 37-year-old forward has fallen behind the likes of Anthony Martial in the pecking order.

Glazer, on the other hand, wants Ronaldo at the club for the 2022-23 season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is a valuable asset for Manchester United due to his marketability and for other commercial matters.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax. This will drop Ronaldo further down the pecking order.

He needs regular game-time this season to be prepared for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Hence, a move away from Old Trafford would be best for Ronaldo in the short-term.

Ronaldo has entered the final year of his contract at Manchester United

Ronaldo penned a two-year deal with United last summer with the option of an additional year upon his arrival from Juventus. As things stand, he has entered the final year of his contract with the Red Devils.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season. He netted 24 goals from 38 appearances across all competitions. However, the Portuguese icon is yet to open his account this season.

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League courtesy of their two-match win streak. Their next fixture is against Leicester City on Thursday, September 1, at the King Power Stadium.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury