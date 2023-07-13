Jordan Henderson’s potential wages revealed as Liverpool captain receives ‘life-changing’ offer to reunite with Steven Gerrard: Reports 

Jordan Henderson is reportedly considering the option of leaving Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq this summer. The Englishman has reportedly been offered a 'life-changing' £700,000 per week to move to the Middle East and play under Steven Gerrard.

As per a report in The Athletic and Daily Mail, Henderson has had his head turned by the bumper offer on his table. The midfielder was not interested in leaving Liverpool, but Gerrard is pushing to get him to the Middle East.

The Liverpool legend was appointed as the manager of Al Ettifaq earlier this summer and is working on getting the players he wants at the club. Henderson is the latest to be linked with the Saudi Arabian side and he is expected to make a decision this week.

The Reds are yet to hold talks with Al Ettifaq and will be demanding a fee for the Englishman. They had paid £16 million to sign the midfielder from Sunderland in 2011.

Steven Gerrard has high praise for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Steven Gerrard has claimed that Jordan Henerson is still one of the best English players. He believes that his former Liverpool teammate gets a lot of criticism, and he managed to 'shut them up' at the FIFA World Cup.

Gerrard added that Henderson has been immaculate on and off the pitch and told Liverpool's official website:

"Obviously being an England fan I'm following England and Jordan from a personal point of view. I think he's been immaculate, both on and off the pitch. His last performance he was obviously Man of the Match, very well deserved, and he shut a few critics up that for some reason seem to point fingers at Jordan."

He added:

"Being a midfielder, being around Jordan on the daily basis, to see the sacrifices, his dedication and what he puts into his own preparation, the hard work that he puts in, I'm not surprised that he's putting in this level of performance and I'm delighted for him. But it seems as if a lot of people outside the LFC family don't need an invite to point a finger towards him so I'm delighted that he has shut a few up."

Gerrard continued:

"Everyone who speaks about Jordan speaks glowingly because he is very selfless. He works his socks off, he does as much running as anyone else, he's a fantastic passer of the ball, he's unselfish on the pitch. His performances allow other people to get the credit a lot of the time."

Henderson took over the captaincy at Anfield from Steven Gerrard in 2015 - four years after he joined them from Sunderland.

Poll : 0 votes