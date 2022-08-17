Jorge Mendes offering £33.7 million Real Madrid star to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal: Reports

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio has reportedly been offered to Premier League giants like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

Asensio, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid of late. The 26-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Los Blancos in 2014, was used as a utility option during the 2021-22 season.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Paisley Gates), Real Madrid have opened the exit door for Asensio to avoid losing him for free next summer. The report also added that the playmaker is aware of his situation at his current club and is keen on securing away in hopes of regular minutes ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jorge Mendes, who is Asensio's agent, have offered him to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Roma. However, an official bid is yet to be lodged for the player's services. The left-footed attacker is valued in the region of £33.7 million, as per AS.

Speaking to MARCA (via Sports Mole) earlier this summer, the Spaniard shed light on his immediate future. He said:

"Renew or leave Real? I think there are three possibilities, there is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year. My future does not have to depend on whether or not I will have a place in the next FIFA World Cup. Rumours are part of football, and more so at Real. High-level players are always associated with it."

Asensio, who has won three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, has struggled for consistency since suffering a serious knee injury in 2019. Last season, Asensio netted 12 goals and contributed two assists in 2110 minutes of action.

Real Madrid have opened their 2022-23 season on a positive note, registering a 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win against Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 La Liga victory over Almeria. Carlo Ancelotti's side will next lock horns with Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaidos on August 20.

Real Madrid eyeing move for Rafael Leao

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are aiming to acquire the services of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in 2023.

Leao, who has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro, shot to fame with his electric performances on the left flank last term. During the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions for AC Milan.

