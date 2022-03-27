Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly make a sensational move to Barcelona, the eternal rivals of his former club Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, super agent Jorge Mendes has offered his most esteemed client's services to the Catalan giants.

The report claims that the Manchester United number 7 is keen on a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Hence, is agent is trying extremely hard to land the Portuguese superstar another big move.

As per the report, the 37-year-old 'sent several hints' to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez saying that he misses life in Madrid. However, the doors of Los Blancos have been 'totally closed' for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as per El Nacional.

Mendes believes that Ronaldo could prove to be an excellent alternative to Blaugrana's priority target, Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. The Catalan giants are embroiled in a heated race for the signing of the Norwegian sensation. However, it would be a difficult deal for them considering their financial situation. According to FourFourTwo, his overall signing fee could go as high up as €300 million.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is unlikely to cost Xavi Hernandez's side a fortune and would be willing to lower his salary, as per El Nacional.

Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United is clearly not going according to plans this season. Hence, the 37-year-old is reportedly planning on an early exit from the Theater of Dreams.

The veteran attacker has amassed 18 goals and three assists in 33 games across all competitions this season. Despite his best efforts, the Red Devils are certain to finish the season trophyless and could even miss out on the Champions League next season.

Manchester United, as per El Nacional, are happy to offload the fan favorite if they can recover the transfer fee they had to pay Juventus for his services.

Should Barcelona sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United?

Barcelona and Real Madrid share a bitter animosity but we have still seen many great players playing for both clubs over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest ever player to grace the famous white shirt of Los Blancos. It is unlikely that he will tarnish his image among the Santiago Bernabeu faithful by joining their rivals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona look to be on their way back to the top under the stewardship of club legend Xavi Hernandez. They have some of the best young players in the world on their books like Gavi, Pedri and Ferran Torres.

It is unlikely that the Blaugrana will put their excellent progress in jeopardy by signing the 37-year-old, who will not be a long-term signing.

