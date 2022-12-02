Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United chance to sign £85million superstar as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in January - Reports

Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Manchester United the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United released Ronaldo last month after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese is yet to find a new club, while the Red Devils are on the hunt for a replacement.

As per a report by SPORT, Felix is keen on leaving Atletico Madrid in January. His agent Mendes has taken the opportunity and offered him to Manchester United as Ronaldo's replacement.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to get £85 million for the forward, whom they signed for £113 million in 2019.

Manchester United target blamed for lack of minutes at Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has played just 512 minutes in La Liga this season but has managed three goals and as many assists. The Portuguese has started just five games and believes he is not getting enough chances.

Diego Simeone has blamed the Portuguese star for his lack of minutes. He told the media:

"I am going to be very clear in the same way in which I explained it to Joao. I want to win with Correa, with Joao, with Griezmann, with Cunha, with Morata… The only reality is that which is. In the year that we won La Liga, he had an incredible year until he got injured and he ended up playing."

He added:

"In the second season, in the 'league of the 14', he wasn't playing, but he began to play against Osasuna, he did very well, he responded with goals, he gave everything for the team, which he has, and he played until he got injured."

Simeone went on to claim that he would not be giving chances to any player unless he puts in the performance needed at the club. He said:

"In the following season he had a good preseason, beyond his injury, with good games against Juventus and based on his good performances, he played. And now, when his performance has gotten worse, other teammates play. Because I believe Joao is equal to Correa and everyone else.

"As soon as he returns to performing well in training, he works, he recovers his goalscoring, which we will need, he will play. But while I am here, it goes by performances. That is why other teammates are playing. It remains clear that every time he was good, he played."

Felix has started the last three matches for Portugal, including the two at the FIFA World Cup, and scored once.

