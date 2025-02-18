Jorge Mendes offers Real Madrid chance to sign 17-year-old Portuguese talent compared to Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Jorge Mendes has offered Real Madrid a chance to sign 17-year-old Portuguese talent Rodrigo Mora, who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, as per reports. Mendes has notably made a name for himself as a superagent, having managed Ronaldo and other Portuguese players in recent decades.

Ad

According to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal), the agent has placed Rodrigo Mora's name in the hands of club president Florentino Perez. Los Blancos have turned the focus of their sporting project towards young talents who can fit into their first team for the long term, and Mora is believed to fit the bill.

The 17-year-old winger, who plays for Porto, broke into the first team in 2024, while also getting called up to the Portugal U-21 squad. Despite his young age, he has blossomed into a fine professional player, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 13 Liga Portugal matches.

Ad

Trending

Mora could be on the verge of a call-up to the Portugal national team, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. His emergence on the biggest stage would also certainly increase interest in his services.

In the meantime, though, he is valued at an estimated €10 million, making him an affordable option for Real Madrid to sign in due course. Mora's contract with Porto is set to expire in 2027, giving the Portuguese giants the leverage in negotiations with Madrid. However, the 17-year-old's agent has a good relationship with the Bernabeu hierarchy, which might help smooth out any negotiations.

Ad

When Cristiano Ronaldo explained his decision to leave Real Madrid in 2018

Back in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in a blockbuster transfer to Juventus. The move was unexpected, as the legendary striker had enjoyed a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances with Los Blancos.

After he joined the Italian giants, Ronaldo opened up about his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, admitting to France Football (via GOAL):

Ad

"I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning. For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after.

"The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving."

Since Ronaldo left Real Madrid, he has not won another UEFA Champions League trophy, or another Ballon d'Or. After his time in Juventus, he made a grand return to Manchester United, before leaving less than two years later, joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback