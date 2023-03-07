Jorge Mendes offers Real Madrid chance to sign Chelsea target: Reports 

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Chelsea target Rafael Leao to Real Madrid. The Portuguese star is yet to sign a new contract at AC Milan and will enter the final 12 months of his deal at San Siro after this season.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid are the latest side to be offered the chance to sign Leao. The agent is trying to find a new club for the Portuguese star while contract talks continue with AC Milan.

However, the Italian publication claim Los Blancos are unlikely to go ahead and sign the player. They are happy with Vinicius Jr. and are not willing to sign a player who wants to start every week.

AC Milan remain confident that they can keep the forward beyond the summer. The Italian side's sporting director Frederic Massara recently said:

"We're confident to reach an agreement with Rafael Leao and extend his contract. We'll try to find a solution to proceed with Rafa for long time."

The Serie A side's technical director Paolo Maldini also commented on the situation and added:

"Rafa knows that to become stronger than now the solution is to stay with us. Chelsea's officially written offer did not arrive but on an informal level it did. Of course, it was rejected."

Real Madrid and Chelsea target told to stay at AC Milan

Rafael Leao is yet to make a decision on his future and is not happy with the contract offer from AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given him a piece of advice and told him to remain at San Siro.

When you receive it on the halfway line & keep on running...Rafael Leão x #UCL

He told the media:

"I advise him to sign a new deal and stay at Milan. I see Rafa very happy here. (Here we would) have the chance to improve again; he feels good at Milan with this group. He had a fantastic year; he won the best player in the league award. Then the contract, other clubs looking for you, the World Cup and all the rest. But he has to stay focused and play football. Everything the rest is resolved; he just has to think about playing."

Real Madrid target Leao has scored eight goals and assisted six times in 23 Serie A matches this season

