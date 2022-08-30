Jorge Mendes offers UEFA Champions League club opportunity to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on a loan deal - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly offered Italian giants Napoli the chance to sign the Manchester United forward.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli have been given the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal that will see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on loan but does not include Victor Osimhen making the move to Old Trafford.

As per Gabriele Marcotti, Manchester United and Napoli could be involved in a swap deal that would see Cristiano Ronaldo join the Italian club on loan and the Red Devils sign Osimhen for €130 million.

Victor Osimhen enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Luciano Spaletti's side, scoring 18 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

He has scored two goals in Napoli's opening three Serie A games this season. The Nigerian is seen as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

However, reports suggest the Red Devils are unwilling to pay such a large sum for the 23-year-old. This shouldn't come as a shock as they have shelled out €100 million on Brazilian winger Antony, who passed his medical at Carrington as per Fabrizio Romano.

Jorge Mendes is desperate to find a new home for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has made clear his desire to leave Manchester United and play for a club that will take part in this season's Champions League.

A move to Serie A would be welcomed by the 37-year-old as he spent three seasons with Juventus, during which he scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions and helped the club win two league titles and a Coppa Italia.

Napoli have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo on a free loan. However, with just two days to go before the close of the summer transfer window, Napoli are reportedly yet to receive a proposal from Jorge Mendes.

Sporting Lisbon could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to secure a move away from Manchester United

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus in the hope that he would be able to lead the club to its first Premier League title in nearly a decade.

He scored 18 goals in 30 league games for the Red Devils last season. However, the club endured a dismal season, finishing sixth in the league table and failing to qualify for this season's Champions League.

Despite his impressive performances last season and his apparent desire to leave Manchester United, Ronaldo has yet to receive offers from any potential suitors. Jorge Mendes is seemingly doing all in his power to secure a transfer or loan move for the 37-year-old.

A return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon could be Ronaldo's last resort. He rose through the youth ranks at the Portuguese club before being promoted to the first-team during the 2002-03 campaign.

The forward scored five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the club before making the move to Manchester United in 2003.

Sporting Lisbon finished second in the Primeira Liga last season, thereby qualifying for this season's Champions League.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar