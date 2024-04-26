Jorge Mendes presents Real Madrid with chance to sign Barcelona target with €80 million price-tag: Reports

Bernardo Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered his client to Real Madrid amidst links to Barcelona for a potential summer transfer.

Silva has been a key player for Manchester City over the years but has been linked with a departure for a while now. He was linked with a transfer to Barca last summer and even before that but the move didn't go through. Hence, as per El Nacional, the Portuguese is open to other options as well.

Mendes has offered Silva to Real Madrid, who could look to sign him despite not being desperate for an addition to their midfield. Dani Ceballos is likely to part ways while Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz's futures are also up in the air. Hence, Los Blancos could look to sign Silva.

Manchester City will, however, demand around €80 million for the Portuguese midfielder with his contract expiring in 2026. Los Blancos might be able to afford this price but Barcelona certainly can't. They will need to sell multiple players and hope to negotiate to a price of at most €60 million.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is a big admirer of Silva and would love to sign him this summer. The Portuguese midfielder has racked up 11 goals and six assists in 43 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Xavi's decision to stay at Barcelona

After the Blaugrana's 5-3 defeat at home against Villarreal in La Liga on January 26, Xavi Hernandez announced that he will leave the club this summer. However, he has now backtracked on this decision and will stay at Barcelona for at least another year.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Xavi's U-Turn in a pre-match press conference and he answered (via Goal):

"He has done a good job at Barca, he knows the club well, it seems like a correct decision to me."

Xavi was appointed as Barca manager in November 2021 and he led them to the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in the 2022-23 season. His side are set to go trophyless this season, though, as they've been eliminated from all cup competitions.

In La Liga, they are 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid with just six games remaining.