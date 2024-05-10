Jorge Mendes wants Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez to leave Anfield amid Barcelona transfer rumors: Reports

Super-agent Jorge Mendes reportedly wants Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona. As reported by Radio Fénix journalist Nicolás Saavedra via Sport Witness, Mendes is working on offering Nunez an exit door from Anfield.

Nunez has been hit or miss for Liverpool since his reported club-record £85 million switch to Anfield from Benfica in 2022. While his numbers have been pretty decent, the 24-year-old has often made headlines for his wasteful nature in front of goal.

It has been reported of late that Barcelona have registered their interest in the Uruguayan. Nicolás Saavedra has now claimed that Jorge Mendes is pushing for a deal, which will see Nunez depart the Merseyside club.

Saavedra has also insisted that Liverpool are not planning to sell their number nine for anything less than €85 million. He has also claimed that the Uruguayan is entirely focused on the upcoming Copa América and is in no hurry to decide his future.

Saavedra said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

"Mendes wants him to leave Liverpool. He’s a footballer whom he holds in very high regard and he has other aspirations for him. Darwin Núñez’s value has risen in recent years and Liverpool will not sell him for less than €85m."

The journalist added:

"[Núñez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa América."

Nunez has contributed with 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season across competitions. The 22-cap Uruguay international scored 15 goals and produced four assists in 42 appearances last time out.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could lose Robert Lewandowski this summer and are thought to be considering Nunez as the long-term successor to the Poland international.

Danny Murphy names player Liverpool must keep at Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club even if they lose Mohamed Salah in the summer. Both Salah and Van Dijk will enter the final year of their deals at Anfield this summer and have been linked with exits from Anfield.

The former England midfielder has claimed that the Reds don't often struggle to create chances but they are heavily reliant on the Dutchman defensively. He said:

“I actually think the more important signing to keep is van Dijk, I know that sounds a bit silly because of Salah’s goals, but Liverpool don’t struggle to make chances. They have obviously in the recent month to six weeks struggled to convert them, of course, we know that, but they don’t struggle to make chances. I think van Dijk going would be a bigger blow than Salah, in my opinion.”

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League. He was solid for Southampton but has been world-class for Liverpool since his reported £75 million switch in 2018.