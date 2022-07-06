"Jorge Mendes will push and try again" - Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to be offered to European giants 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will once again 'push and try' to secure a move to Bayern Munich for the Manchester United forward.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has handed in a transfer request to the Red Devils as he is keen to play in the Champions League next season as per ESPN.

United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer for £13 million in the hope that he would be able to lead them to a Premier League title. The veteran forward scored 18 goals in 30 league games.

However, despite his impressive numbers, the Red Devils endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. They finished sixth in the league table, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League

Despite their need for reinforcements, the club are yet to sign any of its top transfer targets this summer, which has left Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with the club's transfer strategy as per Republicworld.

His agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered Bayern Munich the chance to sign his client but the German giants rejected the opportunity. Romano believes Mendes will approach the Bavarians and 'try again'. Romano said on his YouTube channel:

"I'm sure Jorge Mendes will push and try again with Bayern (for Ronaldo). Bayern's answer was no, and at the moment, it's still the same."

Bayern Munich could be in the market for a top-quality striker this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski's future at the club. The Poland international has made clear his desire to leave the Bavarians in search of a new challenge this summer. Lewandowski still has a year left on his current deal.

As per Bayernstrikes, the Bundesliga champions have rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo due to his incredible wage demands and age. The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career and cannot be a long-term replacement for Lewandowski at Bayern.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have a change of heart if Manchester United sign some players

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Manchester United recently completed their first signing of the summer. Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia has joined the club from Feyenoord in a deal worth €15 million.

The club are also edging closer to completing the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has agreed a three-year contract with the Red Devils as per The Guardian.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over a €65 million transfer fee for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who left the club following the expiration of his contract on June 30.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Paulo Dybala’s agents are in contacts with Manchester United. @AlbicelesteTalk 🗣 JUST IN:Paulo Dybala’s agents are in contacts with Manchester United. @DiMarzio 🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Paulo Dybala’s agents are in contacts with Manchester United. @DiMarzio @AlbicelesteTalk ✅🗣

Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has claimed that Erik ten Hag's side have opened talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala's agents.

The Argentine became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Bianconeri last month. Manchester United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements following the departures of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reconsider his decision to leave Old Trafford if Manchester United complete some important transfers in the coming weeks.

