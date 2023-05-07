Jorge Mendes is working on a potential move to bring Manchester City star to Barcelona - Reports

Renowned football agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly orchestrating a potential move to bring Manchester City's Joao Cancelo to Barcelona on loan.

According to SPORT, the agent was in the Catalan city recently discussing various transfer market opportunities, with Cancelo's possible arrival at Barca being one of the subjects.

Mendes is currently working to secure a favorable loan for the Portuguese full-back, allowing him to join Barca for one season with an option to buy. Cancelo is eager to make the move, and the Catalan giants have shifted their focus to fully acquiring a full-back, despite it not being a top priority just a few weeks ago.

The Catalan club's sporting department is juggling a complex transfer puzzle, seeking to balance incoming and outgoing players while adhering to the salary cap. Initially, head coach Xavi was content to forgo a right-back and strengthen other positions. However, plans have changed, and they are now pursuing a player under advantageous economic conditions.

Xavi's dream signing would be Juan Foyth from Villarreal, but the Spanish club remains firm on their €62 million buyout clause and have refused to negotiate. Barcelona are exploring other options, but Cancelo's arrival is gaining traction. The full-back will not continue at Bayern Munich and has no desire to return to Manchester City, making the Camp Nou an appealing destination.

In the January transfer window, Manchester City prioritized Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich for financial reasons. According to SPORT, the German club paid a substantial loan fee, covered his wages, and agreed to a €70 million purchase option. However, they now will not exercise that option. This leaves Cancelo in a difficult position at City.

Although other clubs in Italy have shown interest, Mendes is paving the way for Cancelo to join Barcelona. Xavi also views Cancelo as a good fit for his team, as the player has greatly improved during his time in Manchester. Cancelo is a capable defender with a strong offensive presence and impressive technique.

Mendes' challenge now lies in obtaining City's approval and adjusting Cancelo's salary, while ensuring Barca's commitment to a future signing if the loan proves successful.

Barcelona weighs Wolves' offer for Ansu Fati including Ruben Neves

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Barcelona are seriously contemplating Wolves' recent proposal for their star player, Ansu Fati.

The Premier League club, with the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes, has put forth a €30 million bid for Fati, sweetening the deal by including Ruben Neves.

Fati's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain, as Barcelona strives to lower their workforce costs and generate revenue. The young talent has been linked to Manchester United and Arsenal, among other Premier League powerhouses, but no deals have come to fruition thus far.

Consequently, Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, is eager to persuade his client to make the move to Wolves.

