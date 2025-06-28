Jose Mourinho blocks Manchester United star's move to Fenerbahce after personal terms were agreed - Reports

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has blocked the club's plans to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer, according to Fanatik. The English forward's future at Old Trafford is up in the air this summer, following a season on loan at Chelsea.

Sancho registered five goals and ten assists from 42 games across competitions for the Blues, who had an obligation to sign him at the end of the campaign. However, the London giants reportedly paid the Red Devils a £5m penalty fee to come out of the obligation to purchase him.

The 25-year-old is now in limbo, as Manchester United no longer consider him a part of their plans. The Red Devils are eager to let him go, and Fenerbahce are interested.

The Turkish club are working to improve their squad this summer, and have apparently zeroed in on Sancho for the job. The Premier League giants reportedly want €28m to let him go, but it now appears that Jose Mourinho doesn't want him in his roster.

The Portuguese manager has a close bond with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, and is aware of the player's off-field struggles. There remain doubts about the Englishman's attitude, and Mourinho only wants to add professionals to his squad. The Portuguese doesn't want players who simply want to join Fenerbahce to earn money, and as such, the Turkish club have ended their pursuit of Sancho.

How many trophies did Jose Mourinho win with Manchester United?

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho took over at Manchester United in the summer of 2016 as Louis van Gaal's replacement. The Portuguese enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, winning the Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shield.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League the following year, and failed to win silverware. Things went from bad to worse for Mourinho in his third season, and he ultimately lost his job in December 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as his replacement, initially taking over as a caretaker manager before being handed the permanent position. The Portuguese manager, meanwhile, left Manchester United with a record of 84 wins and 28 defeats from 144 games.

After a brief stint with Tottenham Hotspur, and a two-and-a-half season stay with AS Roma, Jose Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahce in June 2024. He has sicne registered 35 wins and nine defeats from 56 games with the Turkish club.

