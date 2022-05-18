Jose Mourinho eager to reunite with Manchester United midfielder at AS Roma - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to reunite with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Cult of Calcio).

Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho have previously worked together at two different clubs. The Portuguese tactician first managed Matic whilst at Chelsea, where they won the Premier League title in 2015.

The Serbian midfielder then moved to Manchester United in 2017 to reunite with his former manager.

According to the aforementioned source, Mourinho wants a second reunion with Nemanja Matic this summer. The 33-year-old midfielder is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season as his contract at the club comes to an end.

Mourinho has already linked up with two former United players at AS Roma at the moment. Both Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are currently playing under the Portuguese manager in the Italian capital.

AS Roma will be in a position to sign Nemanja Matic on a free transfer. The Serie A side could do with an additional body in midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. Both Jordan Veretout and Bryan Cristante are rumored to be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Roma manager Jose Mourinho has refused to speculate on rumors linking the club with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. dlvr.it/SQ9bD1 Roma manager Jose Mourinho has refused to speculate on rumors linking the club with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. dlvr.it/SQ9bD1

According to Get Italian Football News, AC Milan are interested in signing Bryan Cristante ahead of the potential exit of Franck Kessie.

Nemanja Matic's wages, however, could become a hindrance with Mourinho reuniting with the Manchester United midfielder.

According to Cult of Calcio, the Serbian midfielder's wage demands of €5 million has thrown the AS Roma hierarchy off as there are question marks over his viability in the squad.

Nemanja Matic has had a decent season for Manchester United this time around. He has contributed four assists from central midfield in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Matic also featured in all eight of United's Champions League games this season.

It is also worth mentioning that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is also in a similar situation to that of Nemanja Matic. The Frenchman is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer as well.

Manchester United need a win on the final day to secure Europa League football

The Red Devils need to beat Crystal Palace away from home to secure a place in next season's Europa League. As things stand, they are two points clear of seventh-placed West Ham United with one game remaining in the season.

The Hammers, however, have a better goal difference compared to United. If they beat Brighton & Hove Albion on May 22 while Ralf Rangnick’s side drop points, they will pip Manchester United to a Europa League spot.

